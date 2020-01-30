Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stock Holdings Raised by Hedeker Wealth LLC

Hedeker Wealth LLC raised its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,453 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for approximately 2.2% of Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Halsey Associates Inc. CT grew its position in Pfizer by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT now owns 44,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 18,822 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Pfizer by 999.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 82,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 74,955 shares during the last quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 349,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,695,000 after purchasing an additional 4,711 shares during the last quarter. Whitnell & Co. grew its position in Pfizer by 390.0% in the 3rd quarter. Whitnell & Co. now owns 50,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 40,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 72,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 12,291 shares during the last quarter. 70.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.30 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.72.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.97. The stock had a trading volume of 12,782,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,469,300. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $211.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.65. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.97 and a 12-month high of $44.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.34 and its 200-day moving average is $37.92.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.73 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 48.81%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

