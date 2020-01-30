Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Receives Media Sentiment Score of -2.44

News coverage about Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) has been trending negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Pfizer earned a daily sentiment score of -2.44 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the biopharmaceutical company an news buzz score of 8 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is very likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the headlines that may have impacted Pfizer’s score:

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.72.

Shares of PFE opened at $37.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $220.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.65. Pfizer has a one year low of $33.97 and a one year high of $44.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.92.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.73 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 30.57% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

