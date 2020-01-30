Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $53.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 41.03% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PFE. ValuEngine raised Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.30 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.72.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Shares of PFE stock opened at $37.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $211.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.92. Pfizer has a 12-month low of $33.97 and a 12-month high of $44.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 31.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Halsey Associates Inc. CT raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT now owns 44,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after buying an additional 18,822 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Pfizer by 999.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 82,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 74,955 shares during the period. 10 15 Associates Inc. raised its position in Pfizer by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 349,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,695,000 after purchasing an additional 4,711 shares during the period. Whitnell & Co. raised its position in Pfizer by 390.0% in the third quarter. Whitnell & Co. now owns 50,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 40,200 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 20.5% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 72,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 12,291 shares during the period. 70.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

See Also: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.