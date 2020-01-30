Phantasma Trading 13.2% Higher This Week (SOUL)

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. Over the last seven days, Phantasma has traded 13.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Phantasma token can now be bought for approximately $0.0299 or 0.00000314 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network, Bitbns, Bilaxy and Kucoin. Phantasma has a total market capitalization of $1.74 million and approximately $491,915.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00046391 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00068040 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 32.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000861 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9,493.14 or 0.99831934 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000732 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 43.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00053155 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 104.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001380 BTC.

Phantasma Token Profile

Phantasma is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 10th, 2015. Phantasma’s total supply is 91,136,374 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,332,939 tokens. Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io. The official website for Phantasma is phantasma.io. The official message board for Phantasma is steemit.com/@phantasma-io.

Buying and Selling Phantasma

Phantasma can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Gate.io, Bitbns, Hotbit, Kucoin and Switcheo Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantasma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phantasma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

