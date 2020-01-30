PHI Token Price Up 7.4% Over Last Week (PHI)

PHI Token (CURRENCY:PHI) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 30th. In the last week, PHI Token has traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. PHI Token has a market capitalization of $342,530.00 and $13,886.00 worth of PHI Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PHI Token token can now be purchased for $0.0588 or 0.00000621 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PHI Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $293.25 or 0.03100587 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010590 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00195497 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00030466 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00122739 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

PHI Token Profile

PHI Token’s genesis date was February 28th, 2018. PHI Token’s total supply is 13,636,660 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,828,254 tokens. The official website for PHI Token is www.phitoken.io. PHI Token’s official Twitter account is @PhiToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PHI Token

PHI Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PHI Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PHI Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PHI Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PHI Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PHI Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.