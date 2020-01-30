Phonecoin (PHON) Reaches Market Cap of $12,206.00

Phonecoin (CURRENCY:PHON) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. One Phonecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Crex24. Over the last seven days, Phonecoin has traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. Phonecoin has a total market capitalization of $12,206.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of Phonecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Phonecoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002525 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $295.78 or 0.03157671 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010710 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00192359 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000663 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00030801 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00122570 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Phonecoin

Phonecoin’s total supply is 130,810,097 coins and its circulating supply is 130,409,847 coins. Phonecoin’s official Twitter account is @phonecoin_PHON. Phonecoin’s official website is phonecoin.space.

Buying and Selling Phonecoin

Phonecoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phonecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phonecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phonecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Phonecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phonecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.