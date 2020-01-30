Photon (PHO) Trading Up 8.9% Over Last 7 Days

Photon (CURRENCY:PHO) traded up 37.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 30th. One Photon coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including C-Patex and Cryptopia. Photon has a market cap of $132,816.00 and $1.00 worth of Photon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Photon has traded 8.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9,508.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $184.61 or 0.01939469 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $392.41 or 0.04123640 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.22 or 0.00716718 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00128349 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.16 or 0.00789854 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00009308 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00027654 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $67.95 or 0.00714032 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Photon Coin Profile

Photon (CRYPTO:PHO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 21st, 2016. Photon’s total supply is 32,396,514,415 coins. The official website for Photon is www.photoncc.com. Photon’s official Twitter account is @PhotonCoin.

Photon Coin Trading

Photon can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and C-Patex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Photon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Photon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Photon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

