Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Now Covered by KeyCorp

Investment analysts at KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Phreesia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phreesia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

NYSE PHR traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $31.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 357,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,407. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.29. Phreesia has a 52 week low of $22.05 and a 52 week high of $31.38. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $32.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.48 million. Phreesia’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Phreesia will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Phreesia news, Director Scott Perricelli sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.48, for a total transaction of $48,960,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Evan Roberts sold 69,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.17, for a total transaction of $2,025,798.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 632,343 shares in the company, valued at $18,445,445.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,426,569 shares of company stock worth $59,728,120 over the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phreesia during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,435,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Phreesia during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,955,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phreesia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,881,000. Tamarack Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Phreesia during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,848,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Phreesia during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,827,000. 51.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process and an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

