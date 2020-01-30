Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.17.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens downgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a report on Friday, October 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the third quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 12.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. 20.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPC opened at $26.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.10 and its 200 day moving average is $30.30. Pilgrim’s Pride has a 12-month low of $19.30 and a 12-month high of $33.67.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Pilgrim’s Pride will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pilgrim’s Pride

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Mexico. The company offers fresh chicken products, including pre-marinated or non-marinated refrigerated (nonfrozen) whole or cut-up chicken; and prepackaged case-ready chicken, such as whole chickens and chicken parts.

