Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,058 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 974 shares during the quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in V. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Visa by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,791,138 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $21,483,952,000 after buying an additional 2,773,330 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 28.7% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,671 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Visa by 108.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 620,587 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $107,703,000 after purchasing an additional 323,340 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Visa by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 33,816 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,816,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 3,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total value of $567,637.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 227,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,567,104.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.72, for a total transaction of $1,286,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,577,251.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,316 shares of company stock valued at $5,579,434. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on V. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Visa from $205.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Macquarie began coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Visa from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Visa from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $233.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.32.

NYSE:V traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $205.80. 3,856,396 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,587,391. The company has a market capitalization of $399.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.93. Visa Inc has a 12 month low of $133.30 and a 12 month high of $210.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.30.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

