Ping Identity (PING) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

1/28/2020 – Ping Identity had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $26.00 to $32.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/21/2020 – Ping Identity was downgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $24.00.

1/16/2020 – Ping Identity had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $22.50 to $32.50. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/15/2020 – Ping Identity was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Ping Identity Holding Corp. is a pioneering Intelligent Identity company. It provides flexible options to extend hybrid IT environments and accelerate digital business initiatives with multi-factor authentication, single sign-on, access management, intelligent API security, directory and data governance capabilities. Ping Intelligent Identity(TM) platform provides customers, employees, partners and increasingly, IoT, with access to cloud, mobile, SaaS and on-premises applications and APIs, while also managing identity and profile data at scale. Ping Identity Holding Corp. is based in Denver, Colorado. “

1/13/2020 – Ping Identity had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $21.00 to $28.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of PING stock opened at $24.97 on Thursday. Ping Identity Holding Corp has a 52 week low of $15.22 and a 52 week high of $28.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.50.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $61.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.12 million. Research analysts expect that Ping Identity Holding Corp will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PING. Taylor Wealth Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Ping Identity in the 3rd quarter worth $843,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ping Identity in the 3rd quarter worth $531,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Ping Identity in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Ping Identity in the 3rd quarter worth $431,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Ping Identity in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 96.28% of the company’s stock.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates an Intelligent Identity platform, which offers secure access to any service, application, or application programming interface (API) to customers, employees, partners, and the Internet of Things.

