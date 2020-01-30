Pinkcoin (PINK) Achieves Market Cap of $672,195.00

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 30th. Over the last week, Pinkcoin has traded up 21.4% against the U.S. dollar. Pinkcoin has a total market capitalization of $672,195.00 and approximately $696.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pinkcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges including Cryptohub, Bittrex, Cryptopia and SouthXchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.09 or 0.01288149 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00026138 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003626 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0914 or 0.00000960 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000044 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pinkcoin Profile

Pinkcoin (PINK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 440,302,899 coins and its circulating supply is 415,042,463 coins. Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pinkcoin’s official message board is slack.with.pink. The official website for Pinkcoin is getstarted.with.pink.

Buying and Selling Pinkcoin

Pinkcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, SouthXchange, Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pinkcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pinkcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

