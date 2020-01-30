Pinterest (PINS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th. Analysts expect Pinterest to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $279.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.09 million. The company’s revenue was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Pinterest to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PINS stock opened at $22.62 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.99. The company has a current ratio of 13.75, a quick ratio of 13.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Pinterest has a 1-year low of $17.39 and a 1-year high of $36.83.

Several research firms have weighed in on PINS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Pinterest from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Pinterest from $36.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Pinterest from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Bernstein Bank began coverage on Pinterest in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.35.

In related news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 66,500 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total value of $1,319,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,319,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 65,833 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total value of $1,341,018.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 368,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,498,421.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 482,249 shares of company stock worth $9,437,720 in the last three months.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

