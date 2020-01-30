Piper Sandler Boosts Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target to $199.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price objective hoisted by Piper Sandler from $190.00 to $199.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the software giant’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.12% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $189.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.87.

NASDAQ:MSFT traded up $3.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $171.37. 32,410,838 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,817,586. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market cap of $1,262.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.27, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.23. Microsoft has a 52-week low of $102.35 and a 52-week high of $168.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 39.14%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Microsoft will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $5,250,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,364,074.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.42, for a total transaction of $361,050.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 123,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,899,992.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock worth $5,971,425 in the last ninety days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 521 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV grew its holdings in Microsoft by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 531 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 71.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

