Piper Sandler Comments on Bank of Marin Bancorp’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:BMRC)

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) – Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp in a report issued on Monday, January 27th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.63.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.04. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 31.26% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The business had revenue of $26.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 million.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Bank of Marin Bancorp stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,562. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $618.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.39. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 12 month low of $38.74 and a 12 month high of $47.77.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $75,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 50.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robert Gotelli sold 570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.44, for a total transaction of $25,900.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,979 shares in the company, valued at $589,765.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director H Robert Heller sold 1,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.73, for a total transaction of $74,609.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,743 shares of company stock worth $620,442 in the last quarter. 5.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. This is a boost from Bank of Marin Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 33.87%.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in California, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

