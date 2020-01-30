Piper Sandler Comments on Home Bancorp, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:HBCP)

Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Home Bancorp in a report issued on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now expects that the bank will post earnings of $3.12 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.00. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Home Bancorp’s FY2021 earnings at $3.22 EPS.

Get Home Bancorp alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Home Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Home Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Home Bancorp from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.63.

HBCP traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.16. 160 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,443. Home Bancorp has a 12-month low of $33.20 and a 12-month high of $40.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.69 and a 200 day moving average of $38.19. The firm has a market cap of $345.89 million, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $24.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.44 million. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 9.04%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.85%.

In other news, Director Chris P. Rader purchased 875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.40 per share, for a total transaction of $33,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 124.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Home Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $156,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Home Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Home Bancorp by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,629 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Home Bancorp by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,486 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.23% of the company’s stock.

About Home Bancorp

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana. It offers deposits products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts.

See Also: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.