Piper Sandler Comments on Independent Bank Group Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Independent Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler cut their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Independent Bank Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now expects that the bank will post earnings of $5.10 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.33.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on IBTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens upgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

Shares of NASDAQ IBTX traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $53.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,077. Independent Bank Group has a 1 year low of $47.58 and a 1 year high of $63.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.44.

In other Independent Bank Group news, CFO Michelle S. Hickox sold 1,900 shares of Independent Bank Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $114,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,020. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark K. Gormley sold 366,000 shares of Independent Bank Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $21,623,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,690 shares in the company, valued at $158,925.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 16.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,790,943 shares of the bank’s stock worth $153,390,000 after buying an additional 391,494 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 6.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,059,862 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,250,000 after buying an additional 66,462 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Independent Bank Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 691,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,381,000 after acquiring an additional 14,352 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Independent Bank Group by 272.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 426,773 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,452,000 after acquiring an additional 312,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Independent Bank Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 268,675 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 64.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

