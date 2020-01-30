Piper Sandler Comments on Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:MGY)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.55. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ FY2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $244.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.17 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 2.81%.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MGY. Credit Suisse Group cut Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Johnson Rice cut Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. TheStreet raised Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine raised Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.18.

Shares of MGY traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 979,432. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 1.34. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of $9.27 and a 1-year high of $14.13.

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, Director Michael G. Macdougall sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total transaction of $571,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,794.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael G. Macdougall sold 37,779 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total transaction of $471,481.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,961 shares in the company, valued at $274,073.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 650,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,512,199 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 2,998 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 28.2% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 10,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 2,360 shares during the period. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter valued at about $140,000. 68.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the business of acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company has oil and natural gas properties located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas primarily comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

