Piper Sandler Comments on Washington Trust Bancorp’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:WASH)

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in a report released on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Washington Trust Bancorp’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.06). Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 26.06%. The firm had revenue of $48.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.70 million.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Washington Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. Compass Point lowered Washington Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Washington Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood cut Washington Trust Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Washington Trust Bancorp stock opened at $47.12 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.33. Washington Trust Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $45.21 and a fifty-two week high of $54.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $821.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.52%.

In related news, Director Katherine W. Hoxsie sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total transaction of $105,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,366,930.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $184,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Washington Trust Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp during the second quarter worth $204,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 666.7% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 4,667 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp during the second quarter worth $292,000. 58.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Washington Trust Bancorp

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

