Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE)

Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Parsley Energy in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now expects that the oil and natural gas company will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.37. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Parsley Energy’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on PE. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Parsley Energy in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Parsley Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Parsley Energy in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Parsley Energy in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Parsley Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.46.

Parsley Energy stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.65. The stock had a trading volume of 123,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,551,913. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.94. Parsley Energy has a twelve month low of $13.72 and a twelve month high of $22.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.66.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.05). Parsley Energy had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 14.03%. The company had revenue of $510.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. This is an increase from Parsley Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Parsley Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.51%.

In related news, Director Ron Brokmeyer purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.95 per share, for a total transaction of $74,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,760.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Colin Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total transaction of $163,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 261,626 shares in the company, valued at $4,280,201.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Parsley Energy in the 4th quarter worth $137,000. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 81.9% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 77,807 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 35,037 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 557,153 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $10,532,000 after acquiring an additional 105,226 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 661,556 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $12,510,000 after acquiring an additional 145,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S&CO Inc. boosted its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 454,406 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $8,593,000 after acquiring an additional 22,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Parsley Energy Company Profile

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

