Piper Sandler Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB)

Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) – Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Opus Bank in a research report issued on Monday, January 27th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.39. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Opus Bank’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.23. Opus Bank had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 18.91%. The business had revenue of $62.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on OPB. ValuEngine downgraded Opus Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Stephens assumed coverage on Opus Bank in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised Opus Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Opus Bank from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Opus Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

Shares of OPB traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.90. 2,482 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,824. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.96. Opus Bank has a 12-month low of $17.94 and a 12-month high of $26.89. The company has a market cap of $906.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Opus Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Opus Bank by 122.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Opus Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $150,000. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Opus Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Opus Bank by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Opus Bank by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

About Opus Bank

Opus Bank provides various banking products, services, and solutions for small and mid-sized companies, entrepreneurs, real estate investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company accepts demand deposits, checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

