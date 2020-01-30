Piper Sandler Weighs in on Altria Group Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:MO)

Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Altria Group in a report issued on Monday, January 27th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.22 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.23. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Altria Group’s FY2020 earnings at $4.41 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02. Altria Group had a return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 7.00%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Bank of America set a $54.00 price target on Altria Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Barclays set a $50.00 target price on Altria Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday. Argus set a $60.00 target price on Altria Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Altria Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.86.

Shares of MO stock traded down $3.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $47.07. 9,870,083 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,983,295. Altria Group has a 1 year low of $39.30 and a 1 year high of $57.88. The stock has a market cap of $93.72 billion, a PE ratio of 50.07, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.14%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.21%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Colony Group LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 102.0% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 46,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 23,373 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,360,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in Altria Group by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 24,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 6,889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

