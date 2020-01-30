Piper Sandler Weighs in on RBB Bancorp’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:RBB)

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of RBB Bancorp in a report released on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Deer now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.44. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for RBB Bancorp’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.07 EPS.

Get RBB Bancorp alerts:

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The company had revenue of $28.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.76 million.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on RBB. ValuEngine cut RBB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RBB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of RBB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. RBB Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Shares of NASDAQ RBB traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,788. The company has a market capitalization of $405.63 million, a PE ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.86. RBB Bancorp has a 1 year low of $17.68 and a 1 year high of $22.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from RBB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. RBB Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBB. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in RBB Bancorp by 2.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in RBB Bancorp by 27,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in RBB Bancorp by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in RBB Bancorp by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 161,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 7,271 shares during the last quarter. 31.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RBB Bancorp Company Profile

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers commercial and industrial lines of credit, term loans, mortgage warehouse lines, and international trade discounts; commercial real estate loans; residential construction, commercial construction, and land acquisition and development construction loans; small business administration loans; and single-family residential mortgage loans.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for RBB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.