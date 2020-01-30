Piper Sandler Weighs in on Stryker Co.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:SYK)

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Stryker in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now expects that the medical technology company will earn $2.07 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.04. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Stryker’s Q2 2020 earnings at $2.20 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $9.09 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.32 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.73 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SYK. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Stryker from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Stryker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays downgraded Stryker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $226.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Stryker from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.45.

Shares of SYK opened at $211.14 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $209.78 and its 200 day moving average is $211.44. The company has a market capitalization of $80.13 billion, a PE ratio of 38.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.76. Stryker has a 12-month low of $174.79 and a 12-month high of $223.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 26.19% and a net margin of 13.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.18 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 85.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 2,307 shares during the period. Natixis raised its position in shares of Stryker by 1,152.9% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 163,125 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $33,535,000 after acquiring an additional 150,105 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 16,684 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Stryker by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 223,261 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $45,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth $154,000. Institutional investors own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total transaction of $962,502.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

