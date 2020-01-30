Pirate Chain (ARRR) Trading Up 4.4% Over Last 7 Days

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 30th. One Pirate Chain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0384 or 0.00000410 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge and Graviex. Pirate Chain has a market cap of $5.54 million and approximately $30,694.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Pirate Chain has traded up 4.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002566 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $286.28 or 0.03058877 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010682 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00196427 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00030601 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00122450 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain was first traded on August 30th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 144,236,880 coins. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black. Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

