Pirl Market Cap Achieves $453,582.00 (PIRL)

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. One Pirl coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin, Cryptopia, BTC-Alpha and Stocks.Exchange. Pirl has a total market capitalization of $453,582.00 and $5,739.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Pirl has traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000858 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Pirl Profile

PIRL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 25th, 2017. Pirl’s total supply is 63,961,648 coins. Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial. The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirl’s official website is pirl.io.

Pirl Coin Trading

Pirl can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Sistemkoin, Stocks.Exchange and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirl should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirl using one of the exchanges listed above.

