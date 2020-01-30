Pixelworks (PXLW) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th. Analysts expect Pixelworks to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Pixelworks had a negative net margin of 8.77% and a negative return on equity of 15.25%. The firm had revenue of $18.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.00 million. On average, analysts expect Pixelworks to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Pixelworks alerts:

Shares of PXLW opened at $4.20 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.47. Pixelworks has a fifty-two week low of $2.76 and a fifty-two week high of $5.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.09 million, a PE ratio of -26.25 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.14.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PXLW. Lake Street Capital cut shares of Pixelworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pixelworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Pixelworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.58.

Pixelworks Company Profile

Pixelworks, Inc designs, develops, and markets video processing semiconductors, intellectual property cores, software, and custom application specific integrated circuits (ICs) solutions for video applications. Its products enable customers to deliver the energy efficient video quality on their devices.

Featured Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Pixelworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pixelworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.