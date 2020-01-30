PJT Partners (PJT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. PJT Partners had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $174.23 million during the quarter.

Shares of PJT opened at $45.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85. PJT Partners has a one year low of $35.99 and a one year high of $47.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 61.85 and a beta of 1.24.

Separately, Buckingham Research raised their price objective on shares of PJT Partners from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales.

