Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Shares Purchased by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 335,818 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares during the quarter. Plexus accounts for 0.9% of Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 1.15% of Plexus worth $25,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI boosted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 7,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 271,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,874,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. 94.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLXS opened at $74.45 on Thursday. Plexus Corp. has a 1-year low of $49.35 and a 1-year high of $86.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 0.98.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.07. Plexus had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $852.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Plexus Corp. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on PLXS. BidaskClub raised Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Sidoti increased their price target on Plexus from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Plexus from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th.

In other Plexus news, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $37,715.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,851.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Yong Jin Lim sold 9,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total value of $676,741.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,124,229.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,792 shares of company stock worth $6,798,743. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services. The company provides its solutions to companies in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense sectors.

