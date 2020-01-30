Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lowered its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,594 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,103 shares during the quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMAT. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 6.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,657 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after buying an additional 4,859 shares during the period. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 266.5% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 22,721 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 16,521 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 0.8% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 50,530 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,269,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 130.4% in the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 71,606 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 40,531 shares during the period. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 11.4% in the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,916 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 5,612 shares during the period. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Applied Materials news, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $188,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total transaction of $3,036,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,053,000 shares of company stock valued at $64,335,080. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $60.01. 6,505,689 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,741,187. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.80 and a 12 month high of $64.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.10.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 35.13%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.63%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.62.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

