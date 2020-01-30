Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Has $1.99 Million Stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,122 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,072 shares during the quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BA. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Boeing during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Boeing by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,081,637 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $12,406,056,000 after purchasing an additional 264,410 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 77.1% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Boeing by 2.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 130,486 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $47,498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the second quarter valued at approximately $408,000. 68.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boeing stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $321.83. 4,713,831 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,908,187. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $329.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $351.66. Boeing Co has a twelve month low of $302.72 and a twelve month high of $446.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.16 billion, a PE ratio of 49.36, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.19.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). Boeing had a negative return on equity of 367.68% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $17.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Boeing Co will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $2.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Boeing’s payout ratio is currently 51.34%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BA shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 target price on Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $353.00 target price (down previously from $367.00) on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Buckingham Research decreased their target price on Boeing from $365.00 to $308.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Cfra downgraded Boeing to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $401.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $349.19.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

