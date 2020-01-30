Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Makes New $1.92 Million Investment in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 34,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,916,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Hudock Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 93.4% during the third quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 72.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 8,580 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $471,042.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,039.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Donta L. Wilson sold 10,656 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total transaction of $582,456.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,044 shares in the company, valued at $221,045.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 225,327 shares of company stock worth $12,227,882. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:TFC traded down $2.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $51.30. The stock had a trading volume of 851,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,989,789. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.58. Truist Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $44.51 and a 12-month high of $56.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $42.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

TFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.85.

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

