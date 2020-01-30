Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Purchases 1,140 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lifted its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,320 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $2,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,612 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 4,461 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 71,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,708,000 after purchasing an additional 15,374 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,389 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 114.2% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,673 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 5,107 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants stock traded down $1.86 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $117.35. 53,782 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,462,060. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.01. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.25 and a twelve month high of $128.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 32.25%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.48%.

In related news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 791 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.32, for a total value of $89,636.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $680,146.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles M. Sonsteby acquired 1,500 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $112.26 per share, with a total value of $168,390.00. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

DRI has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Darden Restaurants from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Darden Restaurants in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Darden Restaurants from $130.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Darden Restaurants currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.62.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

