Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Purchases 5,857 Shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC grew its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,075 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,857 shares during the quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IGSB. Conning Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 651.9% during the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 693,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,179,000 after buying an additional 601,057 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 419,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,523,000 after buying an additional 45,267 shares during the period. Finally, LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 12,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period.

IGSB stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $54.05. 575,488 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,307,026. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.62. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $52.05 and a 1-year high of $54.04.

