Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Reduces Stake in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lowered its stake in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 77.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,765 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 47,556 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in STT. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of State Street by 252.4% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 46,913 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after buying an additional 33,600 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in State Street by 9.8% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 20,420 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in State Street in the second quarter worth approximately $324,000. Natixis bought a new position in State Street in the second quarter worth approximately $625,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in State Street by 7.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,035,664 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,683,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975,332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Get State Street alerts:

In related news, EVP Jeffrey N. Carp sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total value of $1,815,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert Willett sold 36,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.80, for a total value of $1,901,370.80. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 93,984 shares of company stock worth $6,067,365. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of STT stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $76.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,633,135. State Street Corp has a 1-year low of $48.62 and a 1-year high of $85.89. The company has a market cap of $27.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.97.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The asset manager reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.28. State Street had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that State Street Corp will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is 33.71%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on STT. Jefferies Financial Group raised State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $68.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Buckingham Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price (up from $73.00) on shares of State Street in a report on Monday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of State Street from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of State Street from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. State Street presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.53.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.