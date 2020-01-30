Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Reduces Stock Position in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC reduced its holdings in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 69.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 41,275 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 5.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,798,000 after buying an additional 2,908 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 37.1% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 38,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,549,000 after acquiring an additional 10,544 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter valued at about $210,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter valued at about $866,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.2% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 6,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 89.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on COF shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.77.

NYSE COF traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $100.88. 164,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,079,541. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.06 and its 200-day moving average is $94.73. The company has a market capitalization of $47.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.29. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $76.82 and a 1 year high of $107.59.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.23%.

In other news, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 10,818 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total value of $1,062,652.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,612 shares in the company, valued at $10,079,576.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 56,939 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.26, for a total transaction of $5,537,887.14. Insiders have sold 292,735 shares of company stock valued at $29,459,962 over the last 90 days. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

