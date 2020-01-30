PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Rating Reiterated by Evercore ISI

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Evercore ISI in a research report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $55.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.57% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised PNM Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group reduced their target price on PNM Resources from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays raised PNM Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Mizuho increased their price target on PNM Resources from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of PNM Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PNM Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.38.

PNM stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $54.69. The stock had a trading volume of 82,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,886. PNM Resources has a 1-year low of $41.14 and a 1-year high of $55.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.88 and a 200 day moving average of $50.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -420.69, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.16.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $433.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.33 million. PNM Resources had a positive return on equity of 9.18% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PNM Resources will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of PNM Resources during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of PNM Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in PNM Resources by 4,009.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,297,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,842 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in PNM Resources during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in PNM Resources by 113,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

About PNM Resources

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

