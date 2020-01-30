POA Network Market Capitalization Reaches $3.87 Million (POA)

POA Network (CURRENCY:POA) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. During the last seven days, POA Network has traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar. POA Network has a market capitalization of $3.87 million and $680,941.00 worth of POA Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One POA Network coin can now be bought for $0.0176 or 0.00000213 BTC on major exchanges including Bancor Network, HitBTC, Binance and IDEX.

POA Network Profile

POA Network (POA) is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 20th, 2017. POA Network’s total supply is 252,193,195 coins and its circulating supply is 220,167,621 coins. The official website for POA Network is poa.network. The official message board for POA Network is medium.com/poa-network. POA Network’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for POA Network is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling POA Network

POA Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, HitBTC, Binance, IDEX, Bancor Network and Bibox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POA Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy POA Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

