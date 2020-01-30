POA Price Hits $0.0122 on Exchanges (POA)

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. POA has a total market capitalization of $2.68 million and approximately $51,541.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One POA coin can currently be bought for $0.0122 or 0.00000128 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bancor Network, Binance and HitBTC. In the last seven days, POA has traded 6.6% higher against the dollar.

POA Profile

POA (CRYPTO:POA) is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 252,193,195 coins and its circulating supply is 220,167,621 coins. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. POA’s official message board is medium.com/poa-network. POA’s official website is poa.network.

POA Coin Trading

POA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Ethfinex, IDEX, HitBTC, Bancor Network and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy POA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

