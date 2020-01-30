Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) Stock Holdings Lowered by Parsec Financial Management Inc.

Parsec Financial Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,505 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. owned 0.21% of Polaris Industries worth $13,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PII. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Polaris Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Polaris Industries by 31.4% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Polaris Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $81,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Polaris Industries by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Polaris Industries by 19.8% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PII traded down $1.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $93.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,487. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.58. Polaris Industries Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.05 and a 1-year high of $104.37.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.04. Polaris Industries had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 39.84%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. Polaris Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Polaris Industries Inc. will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total value of $743,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,678 shares in the company, valued at $2,048,776.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Polaris Industries from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Polaris Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Polaris Industries from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Polaris Industries from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Polaris Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.77.

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

