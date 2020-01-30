Polis (POLIS) Market Cap Hits $8.28 Million

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded up 8.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. Polis has a market cap of $8.28 million and $38,572.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Polis has traded up 0.7% against the dollar. One Polis coin can now be bought for about $0.88 or 0.00009244 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, CryptoBridge, SouthXchange and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Polis alerts:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000017 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded down 45.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000018 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Polis Coin Profile

Polis (POLIS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. Polis’ total supply is 9,434,639 coins. The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Polis is forum.polispay.org. Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Polis is polispay.org.

Polis Coin Trading

Polis can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polis using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Polis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.