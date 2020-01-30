Polymath Trading 3.1% Higher Over Last Week (POLY)

Polymath (CURRENCY:POLY) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. In the last week, Polymath has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar. One Polymath token can now be bought for about $0.0196 or 0.00000206 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Koinex, IDEX, Huobi and Kucoin. Polymath has a market cap of $9.27 million and approximately $4.58 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.85 or 0.00720526 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00009268 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00000936 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000040 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00007080 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00034758 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000512 BTC.

About Polymath

Polymath (POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 472,408,920 tokens. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network. The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network. The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Polymath

Polymath can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, IDEX, Kucoin, LATOKEN, Huobi, UEX, DDEX, Koinex, Binance, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Kyber Network, Bitbns and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polymath should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polymath using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

