POPCHAIN Reaches One Day Volume of $10,172.00 (PCH)

POPCHAIN (CURRENCY:PCH) traded 28.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. During the last week, POPCHAIN has traded 55.5% lower against the dollar. POPCHAIN has a market cap of $644,422.00 and $10,172.00 worth of POPCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One POPCHAIN token can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges including CoinBene, Bit-Z, Bilaxy and LBank.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get POPCHAIN alerts:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010579 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000075 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000129 BTC.

ORS Group (ORS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000386 BTC.

POPCHAIN Profile

POPCHAIN (CRYPTO:PCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 17th, 2018. POPCHAIN’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 892,799,357 tokens. POPCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @POPCHAIN_Global. POPCHAIN’s official website is www.popchain.org. The official message board for POPCHAIN is medium.com/popchain.

POPCHAIN Token Trading

POPCHAIN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Bilaxy, GDAC, LBank and Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as POPCHAIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POPCHAIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase POPCHAIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for POPCHAIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for POPCHAIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.