PopularCoin Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $6.00 (POP)

PopularCoin (CURRENCY:POP) traded 46.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. One PopularCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. During the last week, PopularCoin has traded down 18.3% against the U.S. dollar. PopularCoin has a market capitalization of $105,039.00 and $6.00 worth of PopularCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67.91 or 0.00713656 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00009283 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00046137 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000934 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00067894 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000040 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010407 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00007128 BTC.

PopularCoin Coin Profile

PopularCoin (CRYPTO:POP) is a Proof of Work coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. PopularCoin’s total supply is 3,992,528,206 coins. The official message board for PopularCoin is www.popularcoin.com/popology. The Reddit community for PopularCoin is /r/popularcoin/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PopularCoin’s official Twitter account is @PopularCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PopularCoin’s official website is www.popularcoin.com.

PopularCoin Coin Trading

PopularCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PopularCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PopularCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PopularCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

