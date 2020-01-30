Portland Global Advisors LLC Acquires 7,115 Shares of Unilever NV (NYSE:UN)

Portland Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 63,819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,115 shares during the period. Unilever accounts for approximately 1.1% of Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $3,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Silver Lake Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 0.6% during the third quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 48,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,898,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Unilever by 17.1% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Unilever by 94.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 236,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,168,000 after purchasing an additional 114,352 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Unilever by 4.1% during the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 450,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,039,000 after purchasing an additional 17,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. raised its position in Unilever by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 89,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on UN shares. Redburn Partners restated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. HSBC downgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

Shares of NYSE UN traded up $1.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $58.13. 430,920 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,317,261. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.05. The stock has a market cap of $98.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.44. Unilever NV has a one year low of $52.94 and a one year high of $63.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

