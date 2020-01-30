Portland Global Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Portland Global Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,694 shares during the quarter. Church & Dwight makes up about 1.1% of Portland Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $3,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHD. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 10,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 3,547 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,182,000 after purchasing an additional 15,467 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Barings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 46,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 11,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,701,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,283 shares in the last quarter. 81.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHD traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $72.69. 103,594 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,511,556. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.64 and a fifty-two week high of $80.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.08. The stock has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.10.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 24.91%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CHD shares. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer raised shares of Church & Dwight to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Church & Dwight presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.81.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director James Craigie sold 19,400 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.87, for a total transaction of $1,355,478.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,623.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

