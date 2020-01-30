Portland Global Advisors LLC Grows Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Portland Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,687 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the quarter. Diageo accounts for approximately 1.1% of Portland Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $3,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 586.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,578,000 after buying an additional 264,083 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 119,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,507,000 after buying an additional 2,993 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 15,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Diageo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Diageo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.00.

Shares of DEO traded down $3.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $157.41. The stock had a trading volume of 51,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,243. The company has a market cap of $105.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $143.76 and a fifty-two week high of $176.22.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

