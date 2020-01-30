Portland Global Advisors LLC Has $12.40 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Portland Global Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 276,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,381 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 3.7% of Portland Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $12,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TIAA Endowment & Philanthropic Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 597.1% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Endowment & Philanthropic Services LLC now owns 506,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,738,000 after buying an additional 434,066 shares during the period. Accuvest Global Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,183,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 15,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EEM traded down $0.90 on Thursday, hitting $42.73. 5,082,545 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,488,250. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.95 and a 200-day moving average of $42.53. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $38.72 and a 52 week high of $46.32.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

