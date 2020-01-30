Portland Global Advisors LLC Has $12.90 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Portland Global Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,733 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 3.8% of Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $12,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,500.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,007,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at $88,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,700,000. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 29.0% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 8,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 15.4% during the third quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 5,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $165.36. 164,694 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,270,803. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $135.62 and a 1 year high of $169.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $164.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.74.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

