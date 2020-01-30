Portland Global Advisors LLC Has $2.33 Million Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Portland Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 53.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,701 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,403 shares during the period. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TIAA FSB boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 49,904,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,255,744,000 after buying an additional 188,361 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,479,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,792,424,000 after buying an additional 8,704,738 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 42,666,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,783,558,000 after buying an additional 1,109,239 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,711,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,058,779,000 after buying an additional 2,519,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,209,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,434,000 after buying an additional 201,627 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

IEFA traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $64.19. The stock had a trading volume of 5,717,446 shares. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.45. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.